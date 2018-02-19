Joel McHale's New Show Premieres on Netflix

Facebook/The Joel McHale Show The first season of "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" is now available on Netflix every Sunday.

American comedian Joel McHale now has a weekly show on Netflix named "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale," which just launched on Feb. 18.

The first season of the Netflix show will be having thirteen half-hour long episodes released every Sunday, each focusing on pop culture, social media, original sketches, and international trending news. Joel McHale will be hosting the web television talk show with a touch of his comedic brand.

The show will be featuring guest celebrities, short comedy scenes, and video clips. The first episode already starred comedian Kevin Hart, "My Two Dads" actor Paul Reiser, and "Luke Cage" actor Mike Coalter.

McHale must be pretty much used to hosting commentaries, as he was very much known for hosting E! Series "The Soup." The show lasted for a year with 618 episodes. McHale was also a writer and an executive producer for "The Soup."

His career as an executive producer continues for "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" as McHale produces the series along with Paul Feig, KP Anderson, Jessie Henderson, Brad Stevens, and Boyd Vico.

But, McHale assures viewers that "The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" will be different from "The Soup," which was also focused on pop culture and television.

"You're used to celebrity stuff and reality, but we're opening it up to the world because Netflix has such huge access, so we are going to make fun of shows around the world, but we'll still be hitting 'The Bachelor,' which I think almost every American secretly watches," the "Community" actor told The Variety. McHale also said that he practically had no limits as to what to say while hosting the show. Meaning, McHale was free to make fun of any show, including shows by Netflix.

"We're going to be making fun of all of the streaming shows and all that stuff. We're definitely having a tribute to 'Stranger Things' in our first episode," McHale added. "All I care about is making jokes that are funny and making people laugh."

"The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale" is produced by Lionsgate Television, Pygmy Wolf Productions, Free Period Productions, and Feigco Entertainment.