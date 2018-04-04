John Boyega in Talks to Join Marvel; Which Potential Characters Could the 'Star Wars' Actor Play?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni FILE PHOTO - Cast member John Boyega poses at the premiere for "Pacific Rim: Uprising" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2018.

After joining one of the most popular and long-running film franchises in history, "Star Wars" as part of the generation's new group of heroes, John Boyega has set his sights on another massive universe — Marvel.

The actor, who is praised for his work in his recent film "Pacific Rim: Uprising," revealed at Awesome Con that he has had "meetings with Marvel about potentially taking on a Marvel superhero."

He did not get into the crux of the matter, just that if it were to happen, it will be a long ways off from now. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in the middle of transition with "Avengers: Infinity War."

After the warfare with Thanos, which will be told over two "Avengers" movies and is expected to end with major character deaths, Marvel will be introducing a new crop of heroes for the MCU's rebirth, and it is possible that one of them will be played by Boyega.

IGN believes that if Marvel Studios were to put together a new version of the Avengers, it would make sense if the team will be heavily inspired by the ones before them. On that note, the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor could easily play two characters.

Boyega could be Eli Bradley, also known as Patriot, a member of the Young Avengers meant to be the group's version of Captain America played in the films by Chris Evans, who hinted his turn as the superhero will end soon.

His grandfather Isaiah Bradley, happens to be one of the African-American soldiers who received the same super-soldier serum as part of an experiment to replicate the successful procedure done on Steve Rogers. Isaiah became some sort of an underground Captain America, but the U.S. government was not all too keen to have him.

Both characters will allow Marvel to dig deep into its rich comic book lore and take the universe to uncharted territory for the films by exploring darker themes that can go into creating a superhero.

With the success of "Black Panther," it would make sense for Marvel to add to the Wakanda mythology, and this could be done by bringing Boyega to the fold as Kasper Cole, a.k.a. White Tiger.

In the comics, Cole is a cop who steals the Black Panther costume after he was kicked from the force. He uses it to investigate the connection of the police to a criminal organization. His ties to Killmonger also make it possible for the debut to come as early as "Black Panther 2."

The one character fans should not expect Boyega to play is Blade, pointing out during the same convention that he would rather watch Wesley Snipes reprise the role.

For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet. Either way, with his latest feats in the movie scene, it was only a matter of time before Boyega joins the MCU.

While his Marvel entrance might not be happening soon, fans will be seeing a lot more of the actor in the next few years. He is set to reprise his role as the Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance-hero Finn in "Star Wars Episode 9," and he will also reportedly headline a sequel to "Pacific Rim: Uprising."