John Boyega Wants Finn to End Up with Rey in 'Star Wars 9'

Facebook/StarWarsMovies Featured as John Boyega as Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

"Star Wars" star John Boyega has revealed who he wants his character, Finn, to end up with in "Star Wars 9." While there are several romantic possibilities for Finn, it is Jedi-in-training Rey (Daisy Ridley) that the actor wants for his character in the long run.

Finn and Rey's first encounter happened within the first few minutes of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." When Finn met Rey for the first time, it was pretty clear that he was drawn to her. However, contrary to what some fans might have expected, the film took a different path when it did not allow Finn's feelings for Rey to tip into a romantic territory but a blossoming friendship instead.

In the final moments of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," there was a tease that Finn could be caught up in a love triangle in "Star Wars 9." It can be recalled that as the film wrapped, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) kissed Finn, hinting that she's attracted to him and that something special could develop between them in the next installment. Asked about who he wants his character to ultimately hook up with in "Star Wars 9," however, Boyega said it's still Rey.

"Because Finn is the one character, for me, who has a distinct, unique relationship with everybody. He had this kind of banterous relationship with Han, then he has this loving relationship with Rey. Now with Rose, it feels like he has this great relationship. Personally? Rey. Yeah, Rey," Boyega said Boyega.

Fans have been itching to see Finn develop a romantic connection with Rey or his partner in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Rose. There have also been talks of the character winding up in a gay romance with the X-wing fighter Poe, but none of those relationships has happened yet.

With J.J. Abrams closing out the current trilogy, fans will find out in "Star Wars 9" who Finn will ultimately end up with, or if he'll even end up with any of the three. "Star Wars 9" will open in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.