Facebook/pacificrimmovie Promotional photo for "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

Legendary has dropped a new trailer for "Pacific Rim Uprising," featuring some humorous scenes and action sequences. The trailer particularly highlights Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) as he joins the uprising in order to save their planet.

The studio released the new trailer during the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots football game on Sunday, hinting that the upcoming film will feature the biggest Kaiju that fans of the franchise will have ever seen yet. In the new clip, Stacker Pentecost's (Idris Elba) son Jake Pentecost delivers his own inspirational speech just like his father, saying, "We followed our parents into the war. But now, it's our turn to fight."

Following his speech is a wave of new footage showing a massive Kaiju, where the Jaegers seem to be dreadfully trying to take down the monster from another dimension while a fraught Dr. Newt Geiszler (Charlie Day) looks for a solution to the ongoing uprising. The clip also offers a glimpse of huge swords, collateral damage and a Jaeger trying to capture a Kaiju.

By the looks of the trailer, "Pacific Rim Uprising" promises to deliver. The film will feature several other returning stars aside from Boyega, including Mako Mori as Rinko Kikuchi and Burn Gorman as Dr. Hermann Gottlieb.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" will follow the new generation of Jaeger pilots and young heroes led by Boyega's character as they continue the legacy of their parents who sacrificed themselves in the climactic battle in the first film. It will take place 10 years after the events in the original film and will find Jake Pentecost and his group setting out to battle a new army of Kaiju who seek to destroy the Earth.

Last year, original film director Guillermo del Toro stepped down as director and handed the reins to Netflix's "Daredevil" director Steven S. DeKnight.

"Pacific Rim Uprising" opens in theaters on March 23.