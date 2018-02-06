John Carpenter Involved in All Aspects of New 'Halloween' Movie; Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Set Photo

Facebook/HalloweenMovie Promotional image for the new 'Halloween' movie

Fans of the original "Halloween" movie will be happy to know that John Carpenter, the man behind the legendary slasher film, will be involved in the upcoming sequel.

This much was revealed by co-writer Danny McBride when he spoke to Business Insider on the set of the film recently. Carpenter wrote and directed the original 1978 slasher, which jumpstarted an entire franchise and greatly influenced the horror genre. McBride also said that Carpenter is still very much interested in composing the score for the new movie.

"I listen to his music all the time, it would be amazing to have him do it," he said.

As fans know, Carpenter was also responsible for the score of the first "Halloween" movie. The eerie composition has become somewhat of a cult classic among horror fans. But, the score is not the only aspect of the sequel that Carpenter is greatly involved in.

"Every step of the way — casting or script — we've gotten his blessing on all these things to make sure it's all in line," McBride revealed.

However, Carpenter makes sure not to overstep his bounds. Even though he provides helpful input, he does not try to usurp the project from director David Gordon Green in any way.

"He's been really respectful of David and his process. He doesn't want to get in there and meddle and mess around," the co-writer explained.

Production for the upcoming movie is already underway, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role from the original film as Laurie Strode. Curtis recently took to Instagram to share a first look on set. The photo shows the actress posing with Green, who is holding an old clapperboard.

In November, McBride told Yahoo that the new "Halloween" movie will not be a reboot. Instead, it will act as a sequel to the original 1978 film.

"We're kind of ignoring all the films past the first one," he revealed. "It picks up after the first one, but it's sort of an alternate reality. It's as if the first 'Halloween' ended in a slightly different way."

The new "Halloween" film will premiere on Oct. 19.