John Cena Admits Going Through a Rough Patch With Fiancee Nikki Bella

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Featured in the image are John Cena and Nikki Bella

John Cena recently addressed rumors that his relationship with fiancée Nikki Bella is on the rocks. The popular wrestler admitted earlier this week that he and Bella are going through some bumps in their relationship but they are determined to work through it.

On Wednesday, Cena graced an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Koth, where he gave updates on his relationship with the professional female wrestler and their upcoming wedding. Rumors about their big day being up in the air started when the trailer for the new season of "Total Bellas" — a reality show starring Bella and her sister Brie — aired this week, showing Bella tearfully saying, "So we really want to call this off?"

Addressing the rumors, Cena told Gifford and Koth that they're going through "an extreme low" in their relationship but they're trying to patch things up. "I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low. You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it," said Cena.

Asked if their wedding is still on, Cena said that he and Bella still have some work to do. According to him, he and his fiancée are genuinely making their best efforts to work through the rough patch, and they're not jumping ship yet.

Cena and Bella, who started dating in 2012, made headlines April last year when Cena got down on his knee and proposed to Bella at the Wrestlemania 33. Shortly after their engagement, the two have appeared several times on TV gushing about their wedding plans. Last year, they revealed that they had not set a wedding date yet, but Bella said she's "ready to get the party started."