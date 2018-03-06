John Cena and Nikki Bella Engagement News: Bella Goes to Paris for Bachelorette Party

Reuters/USA Today John Cena is excited to go through wedding prep with Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella takes her squad to Paris for her bachelorette party amid rumors that she is having relationship troubles with fiancé John Cena.

In the trailer for the upcoming season of "Total Bellas" released in early February, it was teased that the couple may be calling off their wedding.

"So we really want to call this off?" Nikki asks Cena, who could only answer with a solemn look. Fans thought at that time that they were talking about their marriage.

However, if Nikki and her sister Brie Bella's Instagram posts would be the basis, the wedding is definitely on. The soon-to-be Mrs. Cena kicked off the weekend with a photo of her with her squad outside a restaurant in Paris. She captioned the photo, "Painting the town Coco."

This started a new hashtag for the squad who each posted their own escapades in the city of love throughout the weekend.

In another photo, Nikki is seen as if completing a dare from her friends, while she is surrounded by a number of French men. "The dares for the bachelorette. Nothing like the French men in Paris to help complete them," she shared in the caption.