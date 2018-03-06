John Cena and Nikki Bella Engagement News: Bella Goes to Paris for Bachelorette Party
Nikki Bella takes her squad to Paris for her bachelorette party amid rumors that she is having relationship troubles with fiancé John Cena.
In the trailer for the upcoming season of "Total Bellas" released in early February, it was teased that the couple may be calling off their wedding.
"So we really want to call this off?" Nikki asks Cena, who could only answer with a solemn look. Fans thought at that time that they were talking about their marriage.
However, if Nikki and her sister Brie Bella's Instagram posts would be the basis, the wedding is definitely on. The soon-to-be Mrs. Cena kicked off the weekend with a photo of her with her squad outside a restaurant in Paris. She captioned the photo, "Painting the town Coco."
This started a new hashtag for the squad who each posted their own escapades in the city of love throughout the weekend.
In another photo, Nikki is seen as if completing a dare from her friends, while she is surrounded by a number of French men. "The dares for the bachelorette. Nothing like the French men in Paris to help complete them," she shared in the caption.
Brie also later shared a snap of the girls during a night out and captioned it with, "paintthetownCoCo."
Fans who are hoping to see more of Nikki's Parisian bachelorette party will have a chance to do so when "Total Bellas" return to the small screens in spring. In an Instagram story, Nikki showed a photo of herself and her friends while wearing various costumes. At the top of the photo was a note saying, "Last night's Masquerade Ball... coming soon to 'Total Bellas' this May."
Following the release of the controversial "Total Bellas" teaser, Cena talked to TODAY's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb and confirmed that they were having problems, but they were trying to fix it.
"I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,'' Cena shared. "You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it."
Nikki's recent bachelorette party is definitely a good sign that she and Cena have worked out whatever was wrong in their relationship.