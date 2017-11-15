John Cena, Nikki Bella News: Wrestler to Learn From Fiancee's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner in Preparation for Their Wedding

Reuters/USA Today John Cena is excited to go through wedding prep with Nikki Bella.

John Cena will learn from Nikki Bella's partner in "Dancing With the Stars" to prepare for their first dance at their upcoming wedding.

E! News confirmed with Cena that the two have already dug deep into their wedding preparations and that Bella's dancing partner, Artem Chigvintsev, will be the one to teach them the choreography for their first dance as husband and wife.

"As far as dancing, I think he's probably gonna teach me my first dance. So, hopefully, I'll be able to take those tips from him there," Cena admitted.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional said that he may be lacking in dancing skills, but he's got it all covered when it comes to spicing up the romance with Bella. Cena says that it's all about communication.

"I think the initial attraction was one thing, but over time, being able to talk to each other about wonderful stuff and very difficult stuff," Cena revealed.

Meanwhile, another thing that Cena is looking forward to doing is picking out his suit for their special day.

"I'm excited to go through the process," Cena tells CBS8.

But the truth is, it's just part of the real reason why Cena is enjoying preparing for their wedding, which is giving him and Bella the opportunity to make time for each other despite their tight schedules.

"Wedding planning forces us to make time. And making time for this event means we get time with each other. So, I'm looking forward to it," Cena admits.

The professional wrestler isn't shy to show his affections for his soon-to-be wife.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena shares that he enjoys showing his sweet side in "Total Bellas" because it encourages viewers that it's okay to stay true to yourself.

"To be able to show kind of who I am as a human being. And certainly the public relationship I have with Nicole showing a little bit of, like, the fact that I do enjoy a romantic time with my wife to be," Cena said.