Facebook/AmericanGritFOX Featured in the image is John Cena in "American Grit."

Nikki Bella and John Cena have ended their engagement, and fans predictably have different reactions.

Some cannot just believe about the breakup especially since it comes not long after Bella gushed about an animated recreation of Cena's proposal to her during WrestleMania 33.

Going down as one of the highlights of last year's WWE pay-per-view event, The Champ proposed to Bella in front of thousands of people in the stadium after winning a tag team match against The Miz and Maryse.

Bella wrote while raving about the video, "I can't believe this was last year at WrestleMania! What a moment, still get chills and tears every time. Honestly feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Fans get the impression that the breakup may have been sudden since just a few days prior, Bella clearly is still over the moon about the engagement a year after the proposal.

Her social media activity leading to the breakup would not indicate things going bad because Cena is in every other one of her posts.

WWE Hall Of Fame A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 7, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

We love you all ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

People over at Reddit, however, could not help but go back to the time The Miz called out Cena for his relationship with Bella, calling it "the biggest lie of them all." Last year, in the middle of their feud, The Miz lectured Cena about "true love," saying that it is not making someone sign a contract, which he says is exactly what he did with Bella because he thought it is something that will be good for his brand. Fans can watch this moment below.

Cena, on the other hand, has been turning to the late author Walt Whitman during in these trying times, sharing a quote from him and encouraging "anybody feeling down" to read his work.

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

Anybody feeling down, check out #WaltWhitman has always been a helpful voice in times of crisis. Beautifully wild thinker, and was certainly onto something with ideas like these. pic.twitter.com/tGl3p9smFl — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 15, 2018

Of course, many of the Redditors are genuinely heartbroken about Cena and Bella going their separate ways, for good this time, as it appears to be.

A source that spoke to E! Online claims that the split is the result of the same problem the couple had even before they got engaged — Cena not wanting to get married and have kids in the first place. It is something that he was very adamant about, but over the years, he said that it is something he got over with to be with Bella.

"One of the biggest points of contention or disagreements they had through their relationship was that Nikki wanted to have kids and start a family and John didn't," the insider said. "They were not on the same page in that respect," the source continued.

Indeed, those who follow Bella's show with her sister Brie, "Total Bellas," may have already seen the breakup coming. A sneak peek from early April hinted that Cena just cannot get over his decision not to have kids, telling his then-fiancee, "I would never force you not to be a mom."

"I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Bella responded, with Cena concluding, "I'm not sure we should go through with this."

Last January, Bella talked to her sister about marriage being all about sacrifice, and Brie replied, "It's about time John starts making some."