John Cena Opens Up About Disagreement With Nikki Bella That Almost Ended Their Engagement

Reuters/Danny Moloshok John Cena and Nikki Bella pose for the cameras during the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., May 07, 2017.

It looks like nothing and no one is stopping John Cena from marrying Nikki Bella.

Fans of the iconic wrestler were ecstatic when John Cena first proposed to Nikki Bella. At first, it seemed like a fairytale coming to life, as far as wrestlers go, but soon enough, the facade of a happy and fulfilling relationship soon began to crack. But despite all their setbacks, John Cena has made it clear that they are still going strong and has even opened up about the disagreement he had with the professional wrestler/actress that almost ended their relationship.

It should be remembered that last year, John Cena and Nikki Bella made headlines when news of their engagement broke out. As it so happened, the two got engaged in the most WWE way ever. During last year's WrestleMania, John Cena and his girlfriend Nikki Bella teamed up to take on The Miz and Maryse on the wrestling ring. And while fans rejoiced as the couple took home the bacon, that was only the beginning of the joyous celebrations as John Cena eventually dropped down on one knee in the middle of the wrestling ring and proposed to a shocked Nikki Bella.

Afterward, though, issues soon gave rise which complicated their engagement with many believing that a wedding will not be happening. Thankfully, the pair managed to work it through and in a recent appearance on the "Today" show, the 40-year-old wrestler-actor had told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that it was he who caved in after their difficult disagreement.

"I think I can generalize it in saying that in relationships we have points of disagreement. And it was a point of disagreement where it seemed like we couldn't get past it," John Cena opened up about the disagreement that would've ended their engagement.

In a previous appearance on the show in February, John Cena revealed "If it's something that's really that genuinely meaningful to you, you will find a way to make it work, and I am determined through thick and thin to find a way to make it work because I absolutely love this woman."