John Constantine Confirmed to Make a Comeback in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promotional image for 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

John Constantine has been confirmed to return to "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. The last time fans saw the character in the series was in the midseason premiere titled "Daddy Darhkest," where he was shown exiting the Waverider.

Cinemablend confirmed earlier this week that Constantine would be back to continue his fight against Mallus in the series, and speculations are rife that it will be in episode 15, titled "Necromancing the Stone." The CW has yet to announce if the character will only appear in episode 15 or will continue to appear after the episode.

A recent Instagram post from actor Nick Zano hinted that Constantine's trip on the Waverider may go beyond episode 15. The photo featured Zano in character as Nate Heywood, beaten and bloodied. In his caption, the actor explained that that's the way he was approaching filming the season 3 finale of "Legends of Tomorrow." The background clearly showed Ryan in costume as Constantine.

When Zano posted the photo, there was no confirmation yet that Ryan would be back in the season 3 finale. Since it was only recently that Warner Bros. confirmed the return of the actor for episode 15, any further appearance of Constantine is just mere speculation at this point. However, it is not unlikely that Constantine will be back in the season finale since the demon Mallus, his main adversary, also happens to be the biggest bad of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Ryan first appeared as the chain-smoking magician in the Arrowverse in the ill-fated NBC series "Constantine." He reprised his role in "Arrow" season 4 when he helped bring Sara Lance back from the dead. He also most recently appeared in the "Legends of Tomorrow" midseason premiere.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is set to return on Monday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.