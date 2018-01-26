John Constantine Returns to Arrowverse in 'Legends of Tomorrow' Midseason Premiere

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promotional image for 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

John Constantine (Matt Ryan) is back to the Arrowverse in the new images from DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" midseason premiere. In the photos, Constantine the supernatural investigator is shown mingling with some members of the team.

Titled "Daddy Darkhest," the midseason premiere will feature the "Constantine" star as he reprises his role as the fan-favorite con man. According to reports, the character will appear for a two-episode arc, where he will particularly interact with Leonard Snart's Earth-X doppelganger, Citizen Cold. In the new midseason premiere photos, Constantine is interacting with Citizen Cold, teasing that there's going to be something between them. At this point in the story, however, the doppelganger is still in a relationship with Ray so it's unlikely that their flirting will go anywhere.

Ryan debuted in The CW's DC television universe when he appeared in "Arrow" season 4, particularly in the episode titled "Haunted." Although his own DC Comics TV show was canceled after season 1 on NBC, he's set to have his own animated "Constantine" TV series on CW Seed. Now, it seems almost certain that before fans catch him on Seed, he'll first team up with the Legends as they return for their new adventures this February.

In "Arrow" season 4, Constantine was the one who restored Sara's soul. At some point, he also joined the "Beebo the God of War" and slipped onto the time-traveling Waverider as Sara. The last time he appeared in "Arrow," he lit up a cigarette and told Sara that there's a demon possessing a young girl who knew her by name. As he returns in the second half of "Legends of Tomorrow," he will work with the Legends to delve into this case.

Starring Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe, Amy Pemberton, Dominic Purcell and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, "Legends of Tomorrow" returns on Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.