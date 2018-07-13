John Legend Could Achieve EGOT Status After 2018 Emmy Nomination

Instagram/johnlegend Featured in the image is singer, actor, and producer John Legend

Singer-songwriter John Legend is well on his way to achieve the coveted EGOT status if he wins in this year's Emmy Awards.

In an interview with Vulture, the "All of Me" singer said that he would feel very blessed if he will win at least one of the two 2018 Emmy nominations that he received, including the Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for portraying the lead role of Jesus in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" from NBC, as well as for the Outstanding Variety Special for a live act since he was one of the producers of the show alongside theater legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, who are also on their way to earn their own EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) Awards.

"If it happens, it would be a truly rare group of people to join," Legend stated in the interview. "To do it with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice would be especially cool, given that this was their show from the beginning. According to them, we've done their favorite production in the history of the show. It would be cool if this was the one that put them over the top for the EGOT," he added.

To become an EGOT awardee, Legend must beat Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso on Nat Geo's "Genius: Picasso," Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan on FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," Benedict Cumberbatch as Patrick Melrose on Showtime's "Patrick Melrose," Jeff Daniels as John O. Neill on Hulu's "The Looming Tower," as well as Jesse Plemons as Captain Robert Daly on Netflix's "Black Mirror: USS Callister" in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.

At the moment, there are only 12 people who have all the four awards. These are composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress and singer Rita Moreno, actor and director John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, composer and conductor Jonathan Tunick, writer/composer/actor Mel Brooks, actor and director Mike Nichols, actress/host/producer Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, as well as composer Robert Lopez.

Aside from Legend, other "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" cast members were also nominated for acting awards from the Primetime Emmys this year. This includes Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Legend will find out if he will be the latest member of the highly exclusive EGOT club during the 2018 Emmy Awards that will be held on Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater located in Los Angeles, California.