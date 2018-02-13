John Stamos and Caitlyn McHugh Spend Honeymoon at Walt Disney World in Orlando

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Featured in the image is actor John Stamos.

Newly wed couple John Stamos and Caitlyn McHugh proved just how much of a Disney fan they are by having their honeymoon at the Walt Disney World in Florida.

The 54-year-old has long expressed his love for Disney, and thankfully for him, he found someone who shares that same love. Having gotten engaged in Disneyland, it somehow makes sense that John Stamos and Caitlyn McHugh would hop over to Walt Disney World for their honeymoon.

It has been reported that after having their nuptials last week, Stamos and McHugh went straight to Orlando, Florida just over the weekend for their honeymoon. The newlyweds had both given an update on their first week as a married couple on each of their own Instagram pages. And even though the two had been to the place a great number of times, as evidenced by the countless of photos they have on their pages while in the so-called happiest place on earth, the two just can't seem to get over from the place.

In John Stamos' update, he posted a picture of himself receiving a sweet kiss on the cheek from his new wife with the iconic Disney castle on the background while wearing Mickey Mouse ears. Caitlyn herself had sported matching white Minnie ears with a small bridal veil. In a solo picture, Caitlyn could be seen showing off her growing baby bump.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple had been spotted having a romantic dinner at the Hollywood Brown Derby, which was inside the Disney's Hollywood Studios last Friday, and that John had been rocking a nice suit just for the occasion.

John and Caitlyn officially tied the knot last Saturday at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, in a wedding attended by about 50 guests. After the ceremony, they went straight to John's Beverly Hills home for the reception with the bride and groom riding a white Rolls Royce.