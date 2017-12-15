John Stamos and Fiancee Caitlin McHugh Expecting Their First Child

Facebook/johnstamos John Stamos is expecting his first child with fiancee Caitlyn McHugh.

Everyone knows actor John Stamos for portraying various father roles on television, but what many people don't know that is he's actually had no experience whatsoever being a dad as he had never had a child before, until now. It looks like the 54-year-old actor does not need to pretend to be a father anymore on TV because he will finally become one in real life as it has been revealed that his fiancee, Caitlin McHugh, is currently pregnant with his child.

The "Fuller House" star made the big announcement to PEOPLE magazine's editor-in-chief Jess Cagle while also admitting that he had always wanted to be a father but thought it had been too late for him.

"I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first," Stamos told People. "I have a youthful thing. People say, 'Oh, you look young.' You start believing you're gonna live to be 150. And then you wake up and go, 'No, man, this is it. This is not a rehearsal.' ... People would say, 'You should have a child.' I was like, 'That ship has sailed,'" he continued.

While at first, he thought it was too late for him to have kids, everything changed when McHugh entered the picture. According to him, he and McHugh just clicked together. The couple, who announced their engagement just this October, had found out about their pregnancy before getting engaged.

Thankfully, Stamos has had a lot of practice on television to prepare him for his brand new permanent role as a father. Furthermore, the actor quips that he would be a "fun dad" since he has had quite the practice.

"I've done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV ... all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I'll probably just do all that stuff," he stated.