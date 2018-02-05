John Stamos Ties the Knot With Pregnant Bride Caitlyn McHugh

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Featured in the image is actor John Stamos.

It looks like John Stamos isn't just about to become a father, he'd also just recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Caitlyn McHugh.

According to a report published by PEOPLE, the 54-year-old actor wedded his 31-year-old love, who also happens to be pregnant with his first child, last Saturday. The joyous event was held at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. The reception had also been a homely affair as it was held in Stamos' own backyard in his own Beverly Hills house.

It should be remembered that back in October 2017, Stamos officially dropped on one knee and proposed to McHugh while they were in the so-called happiest place on earth, Disneyland, which is actually quite fitting knowing that the actor is a massive Disney fan. What's interesting is that his proposal also involved a number of Disney characters. This was revealed on "Good Morning America" by host Lara Spencer saying, "He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation and then he ended it with Sebastian from 'The Little Mermaid' saying, 'Just ask the girl' to John."

During the wedding, McHugh stunned in a beautiful flowing white, strapless ball gown while Stamos opted for the classic black tux.

"Caitlyn looked absolutely stunning in a princess dress," an insider revealed. "They exchanged vows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony. There were tears, but mostly smiles. John and Caitlyn looked very happy," the source added.

This news comes after Caitlyn McHugh had been reportedly burglarized in her hotel room. The burglary had occurred Friday evening, as per McHugh, and according to a preliminary investigation, an unidentified person had entered the room through unknown means and while there, was able to snatch $165,000 worth of jewelry from McHugh.