John Travolta Begins Filming Thriller 'Moose' with Fred Durst

Filming for the John Travolta thriller "Moose" is now underway in Alabama, with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst directing for Ambi Media Group.

Travolta will play the titular character, a fan who is super obsessed with action star Hunter Dunbar, played by Devon Sawa. Moose's obsession becomes dangerous as he his occasional stalking of his idol turns into a strong desire to destroy his life.

This story was inspired by a real event from Durst's life during Limp Bizkit's prime. "There certainly is no shortage of amazing Fred Durst stories to tell, but this one in particular is unequivocally cinematic in how it plays out," AMBI's Lervolina said in a statement. The film was written by Durst and Dave Bekerman.

Travolta, although famous for starring in comedies like "Hairspray," is no newbie in thriller films. Among his most notable stints in the genre is the 1997 action thriller "Face/Off" with Nicolas Cage. He has also recently worked with Ambi for the car racing film "Trading Paint," where he starred alongside Shania Twain. The movie is currently in post-production.

"John's range as an actor will once again be shown off as he steps into a character that Fred is all too familiar with — making this pairing so exciting," said Lervolina.

Sawa, meantime, is most famous for his lead role in the 2000 film "Final Destination" and as Sam Matthews in "Nikita." His film experience goes all the way to the 1995 iconic film "Casper."

For many who are surprised with Durst's move from the rock stage to behind the camera, this is actually not his first time directing.

He has previously helmed a number of music videos for Limp Bizkit as well as a few other rock acts. He has also directed two feature films, "The Education of Charlie Banks" and "The Longshots."

"Moose" is the first collaboration between Travolta and Durst. It has yet to get a screening date.