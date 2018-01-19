'John Wick 3' Cast, Plot Rumors: Wick Faces Off with Japanese Mafia

Facebook/johnwickmovie Promo image for "John Wick" movie

More details have been revealed about the third installment of the action thriller series, "John Wick," set to premiere in 2019.

According to an exclusive report by That Hashtag Show, the franchise has picked the director who would be at the helm of the upcoming movie. Chad Stahelski, who directed the first film released in 2014, is now on board for "John Wick 3." It has also been revealed that the cast and crew would be starting with principal photography on March 1 in New York City, while additional scenes would be shot most likely in Spain and Russia.

"John Wick 3" will see the return of the legendary assassin (Keanu Reeves) and some familiar faces from the previous films, including Cassian (Common), the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and Ares (Ruby Rose). Based on the recent spoilers, the main antagonist for this installment will be the head of a Japanese mafia, to be played by Hiroyuki Sanada. Sanada is known for his works with "The Wolverine" and the "Avengers 4." He and Reeves were both parts of the 2013 period fantasy action film, "47 Ronin."

According to rumors, the brains behind the thriller are looking for an actress who will play opposite Reeves. She should reportedly be in her late 20s to early 40s and "diverse" enough to take on the role. In an interview with Collider, Stahelski said that the third movie would be deeper and more intricate than the first two.

"We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one but to show you more of the intricacies of the world... I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in Number Two, that I'd like to go back to on [chapter three] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York. So rather than massive set pieces, I'd like to show you cooler and more intricate ones... I think it would be a mistake budget wise and creatively to just go big and blow up a freeway," the director said.

"John Wick 3" will hit the cinemas on May 17, 2019.