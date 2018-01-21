'John Wick 3' Main Villain Revealed? Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Cast

"John Wick 3" is one of the most anticipated action movies in the past few years, and fans are looking forward to more of the world of assassins will show them in the next chapter. A new development hints at a Japanese crime syndicate as the next main villain, with Hiroyuki Sanada cast for the role.

With John Wick (Keanu Reeves) cast out from the collective of assassins after the events of "John Wick: Chapter 2," he's one man against many enemies once again. This time, he's doing so without the services of the Continental, and things look to be more dangerous for the returning assassin.

Summit Entertainment/Lionsgate "John Wick 3" will have "The Wolverine's" Hiroyuki Sanada has been reportedly cast as the head of a Japanese crime syndicate. and the movie's main villain.

Reports say he will then come up against a Japanese crime syndicate in his handicapped position, according to Cinema Blend. Hiroyuki Sanada is tapped for a role as the head of the syndicate, although no details have been revealed yet for now.

Sanada and Reeves are no strangers to working together, having played main roles in the 2013 movie "47 Ronin," according to That Hashtag Show. The "Matrix" star will be surrounded by familiar faces in the next "John Wick," in fact, with Cassian (Common), the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) and Ares (Ruby Rose) making their return as well.

Hiroyuki Sanada himself has played strong supporting roles in "The Wolverine" and "Avengers 4," although details about his characters have not yet been revealed.

Filming for "John Wick 3" is set to start in a month or so, and fans could expect preview materials to come out shortly after that. The principal shoot is set to start on March 1 in New York City, with more locations in Spain and Russia possibly getting a visit as well.

"John Wick 3" is set to premiere in theaters everywhere on May 17, 2019.