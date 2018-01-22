'John Wick 3' News: Chad Stahelski Returns as Director, New Villain Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/johnwickmovie) Promo image for "John Wick" movie.

New details about the anticipated "John Wick 3" film have been revealed.

On Wednesday, That Hashtag Show confirmed that Chad Stahelski will be returning to direct the third installment in the "John Wick" movie franchise. Stahelski served as a co-director in the first movie before going solo on the sequel. The media outlet also offered information on the film's production.

"John Wick 3" is reportedly preparing for principal photography on March 1 in New York, with Spain and Russia listed as other potential locations. Stahelski is also seeking for an actress to play a major female role, while "The Wolverine" actor Hiroyuki Sanada has been tapped to play the new Big Bad.

Cinemablend notes that the name of Sanada's character is still unknown but he will play the head of a Japanese crime syndicate. Other familiar faces expected to appear in the third installment are Laurence Fishburne as Bower King and Ruby Rose as Ares. Lead star Keanu Reeves is interested in having Tilda Swinton in the next movie as well. However, her possible role remains unclear.

Last year, Stahelski caught up with Collider and he shared some details on what fans can expect from the next installment. He mentioned that they are planning to go deeper into the mythology as they approach chapter three.

"We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world," he stated. " ... I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in Number Two, that I'd like to go back to on [chapter three] and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York. So rather than massive set pieces, I'd like to show you cooler and more intricate ones."

"John Wick 3" is expected to hit the big screen on May 17, 2019.