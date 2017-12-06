'John Wick 3' Pre-Production Begins, Casting Announcements Coming

Work on "John Wick 3" began rolling as writer Derek Kolstad reportedly finished the screenplay. Casting announcements will soon come as pre-production got underway. But when will the cameras actually roll for the Keanu Reeves starrer?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Keanu Reeves will star in the third installment of the blockbuster film "John Wick."

"John Wick 3" was originally scheduled to start production this fall but scheduling conflicts from the creative team delayed work on the film. After speculations that the movie might not shoot until summer 2018, Omega Underground reported that pre-production actually started this week.

Naming who will join Reeves in the third installment of the assassin movie could likely happen after the holiday season. It's still unclear, however, when actual work on the set will start. Speculations are that it might be around spring 2018.

Not much is known about what the third installment entails. Reeves hinted in the past that "John Wick 3" might take the cast in international locations like Tokyo and Jerusalem.

The action film was a sleeper hit when it first ran in theaters in 2014. The movie about an ex-hitman, who tracked down the criminals who killed his family, raked over $88 million in the worldwide box office from a budget of 20 million.

The second installment, which ran in theaters last February, topped at $171 million globally. The movie introduced an international assassin group that John Wick used to belong.

Fans expect that "John Wick 3" will reveal that leader of the High Table. Other speculations, however, point to the origins of the character, before he became a top assassin.

"John Wick 3" has a scheduled May 17, 2019 release in theaters as Lionsgate set.

Meanwhile, Kolstad is also working on the "John Wick" spinoff "The Continental" for the small screen with partner Chad Stahelski. Reeves will make his appearance on the television show, which has yet to find a network or streaming platform. "The Continental," however, won't solely focus on his character as it will also be about the other assassins.