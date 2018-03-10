'John Wick 3' Production to Start Soon in Montreal

Facebook/johnwickmovie Promotional image for 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

Production on "John Wick 3" will officially kick off in April. New reports reveal that production on the upcoming installment will take place in Montreal, which will double for New York City.

Previous reports claimed that filming for the third and final "John Wick" installment will start on April 26, but it was not until this week that the news has finally been confirmed. The film's working title is reportedly "Alpha Cop," and it will mostly be shot in Montreal. Some scenes will also be set in New York City, as well as in Russia, Spain, Morocco and Jordan.

It remains unknown how long production will last, but it has been confirmed that most of the original cast members are returning for the sequel. These include Keanu Reeves as the titular character, Ian McShane as Winston, Ruby Rose as Ares, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King and Common as Cassian.

So far, no official plot details for the next installment have been released, but fans can expect nothing less than an intense and action-packed conclusion to the trilogy. This has been teased in the final moments of "John Wick 2," when Wick decided to ignore one important rule of the Continental Hotel and killed Santino D'Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio). Towards the end of the film, Winston informed Wick that the High Table has doubled the initial $7-million contract to have him killed.

Last month, it was also reported that "John Wick 3" would have a new villain in Hiroyuki Sanada, who will reportedly play a member of the Yakuza or a member of the High Table. Considering Santino D'Antonio's death in "John Wick 2," it shouldn't come as a surprise for fans if the film introduces a new villain who is far more wicked than D'Atonio as it closes the trilogy.

"John Wick 3" is set for release on May 17, 2019.