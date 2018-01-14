'John Wick 3' Rumors: Is the Upcoming Film's Working Title a Giveaway of Its Plot?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at the premiere of the movie "John Wick: Chapter 2" in Los Angeles, California U.S., January 30, 2017.

"John Wick 3" is still far from ready to hit theaters, but that does not mean that there are no new interesting bits of information coming out about the movie.

The latest one is related to the film's working title "Alpha Cop," according to a recent report from Omega Underground.

Working titles are interesting because they vary in terms of how they relate to the movies they are attached to.

Some working titles are subtle teasers of important plot points that a film will tackle or may even hint of the scenes that will be shown in the movie itself. Other working titles are not really connected to the movie in any discernible way.

So, what kind of working title has "John Wick 3" been given?

The folks at Omega Underground speculated that "Alpha Cop" could be a reference to one of the characters expected to be in the upcoming movie – a police officer named Jimmy who is played Thomas Sadoski.

Will John Wick (Keanu Reeves) be interacting more with Jimmy in the upcoming movie?

As Screen Rant noted, Jimmy and John have quite the unique relationship as it seems as though the former is aware of the latter's criminal activities and yet they have not really been at odds with one another. The upcoming movie could reveal more about why that is the case.

It is also possible that the working title is hinting at the introduction of an entirely new character.

Unfortunately, it is still difficult to determine exactly how significant the term "Alpha Cop" is to the movie, though fans can expect the new "John Wick" offering to dive deeper into the main character's past.

Considering how interesting of a character John has proven to be, there are likely many fans who are excited by the opportunity to learn more about the things that he has already endured.

More news about "John Wick 3" should be made available soon.