'John Wick: Chapter 3' News: Production Misses Fall Shooting Window, Could Start in 2018

"John Wick: Chapter 3" is already set to release to theaters on May 17, 2019, with Lionsgate pushing for that date as early as now. The movie's production schedules seem to have become a bit complicated, with the studio missing their fall 2017 shooting timeframe.

Lionsgate is holding fast to their target date, though, even as director Chad Stahelski hinted out how they might miss their chance to get some scenes down on tape this year. It's all a matter of how quickly they can get something out before 2017 ends, as he said in an earlier interview.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Keanu Reeves poses at a special screening of "John Wick" in Los Angeles, California.

"Yeah we're currently in the middle of writing it right now. It's more of a how fast can we get our s*** together," the filmmaker commented, adding that they still have early 2018 to get a head start on the photography.

"But I would assume that if not by the end of this year, (shooting may start at) the beginning of next year," Stahelski added. That was in May, and now, the team is already deep in their winter schedule still waiting on some of their key crew members.

One of the co-directors of "John Wick: Chapter Two," David Leitch, is still wrapping up the post-production work on "Deadpool 2," which is set to premiere on June 1, 2018. He's one of the main members of the creative team for the "John Wick" series, and it's easy to see how the studio is willing to wait for him to come onboard, according to Movieweb.

He could be working alongside Stahelski for the third "John Wick" movie if the schedules could be worked out. Stahelski himself is onboard the "Highlander" reboot, and the two are still trying to set time aside to do "John Wick: Chapter 3."

It's already December, and there has been no news of a production start yet since last month, as Omega Underground notes. Hopefully, more news would emerge early next year.