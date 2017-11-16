'John Wick' Creator to Write 'Hitman' Series for Hulu, Fox

Agent 47, the main character in the "Hitman" game series, is coming to television as a series with "John Wick" creator Derek Kolstad will be writing the script. The project is a joint collaboration between Fox 21 and Hulu.

The two studios are hoping that this new "Hitman" project will inspire the same following as the "John Wick" series of films, while also bringing in the millions of fans that the iconic "Hitman" game franchise has brought in over the years, according to Deadline.

IO Interactive An image from developer IO Interactive's "Hitman"

Kolstad will also be busy writing the next "John Wick" movie for his friend Keanu Reeves to star in, with the next installment expected to be released in 2019. Meanwhile, he will be pulling double and triple duty in this "Hitman" project as the pilot scriptwriter and executive producer.

It's not too big a stretch for Kolstad with this new material, though. Agent 47 is in many ways similar to the reclusive Wick, complete with the same underground assassin scene and mysterious organizations all around. It's not the first time the game character has been adapted to live action, either.

Fox first commissioned a "Hitman" movie back in 2007, launched simply as "Hitman" to moderate box office success — enough to justify a 2015 movie called "Hitman: Agent 47."

This news comes coincides with IO Interactive's new announcement. The studio, which has sold more than 25 million "Hitman" games over the timespan of the franchise, has announced a new "Hitman" game in the works, according to Eurogamer.

Their reveal comes in the wake of the launch of the "Hitman - Game of the Year Edition," which has seen a good amount of success, as IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak noted: "We're making great progress."

While the executive teased at a few upcoming announcements next year, details on their new game are currently under wraps. "We don't plan to start talking about that until some point in 2018," Abrak added.