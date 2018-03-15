'John Wick' Star Lance Reddick Joins 'Angel Has Fallen' Cast

Reuters/Gus Ruelas British actor Gerard Butler arrives at the premiere of "How To Train Your Dragon 2" in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2014.

"John Wick" star Lance Reddick is joining the cast of "Angel Has Fallen." Reddick, who also previously starred in "The Wire," has reportedly boarded the third installment in the "Olympus Has Fallen" trilogy in a key role.

"Olympus Has Fallen" hit theaters in 2013 and has since then spawned two sequels. Now that the third installment in the franchise, "Angel Has Fallen," is now in production, a new report reveals that Gerard Butler's Mike Banning is going to be joined by Reddick, who is no stranger to action films.

In "Angel Has Fallen," Reddick will play Gentry, the interim director of the Secret Service. Not much is known about his character yet, but fans can expect him to throw some punches alongside Butler's character in the film.

Reddick is most popular for his role in "John Wick" films, which he starred alongside Keanu Reeves. Although he spent most of both "John Wick" and "John Wick 2" standing behind the desk of The Continental Hotel, things will be different in "Angel Has Fallen," where his role requires him to carry a gun.

Plot details for "Angel Has Fallen" are still scarce, but it was previously reported that the film would be set on Air Force One. The film will see the return of Butler as Mike Banning, who now needs to defend himself after being framed for the assassination attempt on the president in the final moments of the second installment.

In an interview about the upcoming film, Butler compared "Angel Has Fallen" to "Logan," where the main character is now struggling a bit in his job and is no longer the kind of superhero that he was before. "It's no longer the kind of superhero Mike Banning, but it's a guy who's on a more challenging journey and then on top of that everything turns against him when he gets set up for this assassination attempt on the President," he said.

Butler also teased that in "Angel Has Fallen," his character will be on the run while trying to find out who's behind the frame-up.

"Angel Has Fallen" does not have a release date yet.