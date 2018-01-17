'John Wick' TV Series: Ian McShane to Reprise Role as Winston in 'The Continental'?

Will Ian McShane join the planned "John Wick" TV series? The actor originally appeared in the 2017 movie "John Wick: Chapter 2" as Winston, the owner of The Continental or the hotel that hired killers consider as their neutral ground in the story.

Facebook/JohnWickMovie Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves worked together in "John Wick: Chapter 2."

Fans of the movie expect to see Winston in the "John Wick" series since it will actually be called "The Continental." The show will focus on the assassins who take a reprieve in the hotel.

Following Starz's confirmation about nabbing "The Continental," the network's President of Original Programming, Carmi Zlotnick, indicated interest in McShane. The executive confirmed there have been conversations with the actor.

"The good part is we have some sort of insight into his schedule because of our involvement in American Gods," Zlotnick said.

McShane will be filming "American Gods" season 2 in the coming months. The series also airs on Starz.

Zlotnick also confirmed that "The Continental" would feature a new character who is still figuring out his ties to the world of assassins. More insights into the history of the hotel will also be uncovered in the series.

"I think the story will be told present day, but a lot of the present day drama will be informed by what happened in the past," the executive added.

"The Continental" will feature a similar tone as the first two movies that starred Keanu Reeves as John Wick. The network confirmed the actor would make a guest appearance on the show.

Starz tapped Chris Collins ("Sons of Anarchy") as the showrunner for "The Continental." Director Chad Stahelski will helm the pilot episode from a script that Derek Kolstad and David Leitch wrote alongside Collins.

Meanwhile, Stahelski, Kolstad, Leitch and Reeves are currently preparing for the filming of the third "John Wick" film, which has a 2019 theater date.

Starz has not yet confirmed when "The Continental" will debut on the small screen.