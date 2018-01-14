'John Wick' TV Spinoff Officially Happening and Keanu Reeves Might Appear in It

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Keanu Reeves.

The "John Wick" television spinoff officially titled "The Continental" is officially a go and Keanu Reeves, who played the titular legendary assassin, might appear in it.

The actor is currently attached to the project as an executive producer, but Starz head of programming Carmi Zlotnik said during the Television Critics Association that "I think you can expect to see him at some point on the series."

That is part of the ongoing conversation.

For now, however, it appears that nothing is set in stone yet. Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said that "it's unclear what Keanu's role will be," but what's for certain is that he will not be the lead.

That belongs to a character that exists in the same "John Wick" universe, but details on that too are being kept under wraps. What's made clear is that "The Continental" exists with the movies "side by side."

As to what fans can expect in the spinoff, Albrecht gushed that it is "truly unlike anything else on TV." He went on to say:

"The Continental" promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the "John Wick" movie franchise as well as introduce some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.

The "John Wick" spinoff is being written by Chris Collins who will also serve as showrunner. Executive producing the show with Collins and Reeves are Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, "John Wick" franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch. The pilot episode of "The Continental" will be directed by Stahelski.

For those who want to see more of Reeves as John Wick, they can look forward to a third film in the movie franchise, which recently got a working title "Alpha Cop." The threequel is slated for release in May 2019.