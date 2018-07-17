Johnny Depp Settles Lawsuit With TMG

Wikimedia Commons/Angela George Johnny Depp will no longer have to go to trial against his former business managers The Management Group.

Just a month before their trial begins, Johnny Depp and The Management Group managed to reach a settlement.

"Johnny Depp is pleased to have achieved a settlement agreement with The Management Group following the legal action he took against the company in January 2017," a Depp spokesperson said in a statement that was reported by Variety. "The lawsuit taken out against The Management Group – and the subsequent settlement – is a further demonstration that Johnny is determined to take firm action to protect his personal and artistic reputation in the interests of his family and his career," the spokesperson added.

However, the terms of the settlement remain under wraps.

The report also revealed that Depp agreed to a settlement with his former managers after accusing them in January 2017 that they spent millions of dollars from his money without his permission. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was asking to be paid $25 million in damages.

On the other hand, Joel and Robert Mandel of The Management Group also filed a countersuit claiming that the actor was the one responsible for his own losses because of his constant spending on wines, luxury properties, artworks, and the like.

According to TMG's lawsuit, the actor spent $3 million to have the ashes of his close friend and journalist Hunter S. Thompson be blasted out of a cannon in Aspen, Colorado in 2005.

Fox News also revealed that the actor will focus all his attention on his current artistic endeavors, particularly in the second part of the world tour of his band Hollywood Vampires after the settlement has been reached. He is also reportedly excited to promote his upcoming film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" that will come out in November.

"Johnny extends his most sincere thanks and appreciation to the true supporters that have shown their loyalty to both him and his family over recent years," the statement also read.