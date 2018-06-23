Johnny Depp Tries to Get Back on Track After 'Difficult Couple of Years'

Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Featured in the image is actor Johnny Depp

After his very candid interview with Rolling Stones, a source claimed that Johnny Depp continues to work hard to keep himself on track.

In the in-depth interview, Depp talked about his infamous legal battles regarding his finances and his excessive spending habits. He also opened up about his drug use history and admitted that he spent over $30,000 a month for his wine supply and the amount of money that he spent to shoot the ashes of his friend and popular journalist Hunter S. Thompson out of a cannon.

But a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" actor had a major setback recently, but he wants his fans to know that he has done nothing wrong.

"Johnny has suffered the most painfully difficult couple years of his life and part of him just wants for people to know he is a good guy," the source said to explain why Depp needed to talk about his financial and substance abuse problems. "He actually feels the need to write a memoir not just to understand himself and the pain he has experienced, but also to share with the world that in real life he is not a villain," the insider added.

The source also claimed that the 55-year-old actor is currently busy with work and in trying to get "his life back on track." According to the source, Depp had a hard time dealing with everything after the death of his mother Betty Sue in 2016 due to cancer and the falling out of his marriage with Amber Heard.

However, the source claimed that the actor is now looking forward to the end of all the lawsuits filed against him by his former management team. "He is looking to the light at the end of the tunnel and I think he feels it's already starting to shine for him," the source also stated.