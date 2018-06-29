Johnny Depp's Teen Son With Vanessa Paradis Faces 'Serious' Health Issues

Wikimedia Commons / Angela George Featured in the image is actor Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp's 16-year-old son with former girlfriend Vanessa Paradis has some "serious health problems."

News about the health condition of the estranged couple's son John Christopher Depp III, also known as Jack, has been revealed after Paradis was notably absent from the premiere night of her movie "A Knife in the Heart" in Paris Tuesday.

Film director Yann Gonzalez revealed the reason for Paradis' absence in an interview with French publication Public, saying: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems."

People tried to contact the representatives of Depp and Paradis, but none responded to the magazine's request for comment.

The estranged couple had a relationship from 1998 up to 2012. Aside from Jack, they also share a 19-year-old daughter named Lily-Rose.

This is not the first time that one of their kids had a difficult health condition. In 2007, Lily was hospitalized at the Great Ormond Street Hospital for three weeks due to temporary kidney failure after contracting a grave E. coli infection.

Metro UK cited the actor's speech at an award show in 2016, when he weighed in on his daughter's brush with death. "I lived in the [London] hospital for three weeks with my girl and my kid, not knowing if she was going to make it or not," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said.

However, Lily Rose managed to fully recover and grew up to be a budding young model and actress.

Depp is currently touring in Europe with The Hollywood Vampires, the band that he formed with Aerosmith's Joe Perry and rock legend Alice Cooper.

The band played in different countries like Germany and Russia. "Johnny is having a great time on the tour playing with the guys," a source reportedly said in a statement that was published by People.