Join the Church . . . Join the Family!

God the Father has always been God the Father, and God the Son has always been God the Son. This familial relationship is something of the nature of God, and we, too, as believers have become part of this family. While more could be said, a handful of Scriptures below describe what it means to be part of the family of God. The Father and His Children

In eternity past, God "predestined us for adoptions as sons through Jesus Christ" (Eph 1:5), and when we believe and receive the Spirit, this adoption actually takes place, confirmed to us by the Spirit (Rom 8:14–17; Gal 4:4–7).

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/the-church-has-always-been-the-family-of-god.html