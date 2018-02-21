'Joker' Origin Movie Updates: Project to Enter Production this Spring, Source Says

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier Joaquin Phoenix at the Cannes Film Festival in February 2017. Rumors claim that the "You Were Never Here" actor will be playing Joker in the DC villain's origin movie.

While there is still no word on the solo "Batman" movie, a source has revealed that the still to be officially titled "Joker" origin story is already slated to enter production this spring.

Sans an official announcement from Warner Bros, Jeff Sneider of Tracking Board has revealed on his Twitter account that the solo "Joker" movie is already entering its production phase this May. Additionally, the Hollywood insider also revealed some details about the movie, including the information that it will be set in Gotham City in the early '80s.

To recall, it was only in August last year when it was announced that Warner Bros is developing a "Joker" origin movie. However, it will not be a part of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) brand, which interconnects the stories of other DC characters such as Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and many others in the same cinematic universe.

While some welcomed the announcement, others could not help but criticize it as they believe that Joker's mystery is one thing that makes him an interesting villainous character. Many opined that featuring him in an origin movie will unravel that very mystery and make him a less interesting character.

Meanwhile, as the solo "Joker" movie is not a part of the DCEU, it goes without saying that it will not feature Jared Leto, who also played the role in the DCEU brand in "Suicide Squad" and is set to reprise it for "Suicide 2." However, according to an exclusive report of Variety earlier this month, the movie will feature Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. The publication claimed that, while nothing was final yet, Phoenix was the top choice of Warner Bros, and that the actor had already agreed to play the role.

With Warner Bros executive Chantal Nong now occupying the vice president seat of the studio's DC Films arm, it is suspected that more DC movies, DCEU or otherwise, will be fast-tracked. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter's insiders, "Batgirl," "Flashpoint," and other DC movies will enter production soon under Nong's leadership.

Whether it includes the solo "Joker" origin movie, fans can only speculate for now.