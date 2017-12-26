Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill's brother and Maroon 5 Manager, Passes Away

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Featured in the image is Jonah Hill. Hill's brother, Jordan Feldstein, has passed a way at the age of 40

Jonah Hill's brother and Maroon 5 manager, Jordan Feldstein, has sadly passed away.

Hollywood is certainly mourning the unexpected death of Jordan Feldstein, who, at the age of 40, has died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. Feldstein is the brother of actor Jonah Hill as well as the manager of several music artists like Maroon 5.

"Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter," a representative of Feldstein's family said in a statement. "His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," the statement from the family continued. "In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name," the statement went on to say.

A known talent manager in Hollywood, Feldstein first started his career working under ICM and Bill Leopold Management. But it was when he started to handle Maroon 5 that his star began to shine. Being a friend of Maroon 5's frontman Adam Levine since they were children, Feldstein has handled the renowned band ever since their inception some 15 years ago and it is through his management that helped them achieve major success selling over 20 million albums worldwide.

Feldstein is also the founder of the management company Career Artist Management (CAM) which is based Beverly Hills. Apart from handling Maroon 5, his company also manages the careers of other talents including Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke. Feldstein was also instrumental in bringing Adam Levine on the NBC reality singing competition show, "The Voice."

In a tribute to the talent manager on Instagram, singer Miguel credited Feldstein for making real dreams of his a reality despite the short time they had gotten to work together.

Upon his death, he is survived by his two children.