Jordan Peele 'Get Out' News: Wins Big at Spirit Awards and Oscars for Debut Film

American actor and comedian Jordan Peele has recently garnered the Best Director award at the Spirit Awards, and the Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars for his debut psychological thriller film "Get Out."

According to reports, Peele was also nominated for Best Director and Best Producer categories at the Oscars — which took place on March 4. Other films that were nominated for best screenplay were "The Big Sick," "The Shape of Water," and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri."

As he received the award for Best Screenplay, he revealed that in the past, he found it quite difficult to finish writing the film and had doubts thinking that it was perhaps "impossible." He also shared that he thought no studio would agree to create the film. Peele is known for his comedic antics, which he also displayed at the Oscars by teasing a possible sequel for "Get Out."

Peele also stated that he is completely "humbled" by the award and the critical acclaim that it has received since it was released.

The night before the Oscars, Peele won Best Director at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards. Famous African-American director Spike Lee was the one who handed Peele the award, which is a dream come true for the latter. "Getting this award from Spike is crazy — let's make no mistake, I would not be standing here if it wasn't for this man," the actor shared. Also during his acceptance speech, the 39-year-old revealed that he merely wanted to make a horror film — which was his favorite genre — and clarified that he is not out to create a "statement."

It is notable to mention that the film also won Best Feature at the Spirit Awards last Saturday, March 3.

Despite having a relatively low budget, "Get Out" was able to earn an estimated $255 million globally, and has been constantly nominated at various award-giving ceremonies. Some examples of which are the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards.