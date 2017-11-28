Jordin Sparks and Husband Dana Isaiah Announce First Baby's Gender

(Photo: Harvest America) Jordin Sparks performs at Harvest America at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona on June 11, 2017.

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah's firstborn will be a boy.

The happy couple announced their baby's gender via Instagram on Thursday. In the photo, Sparks and Isaiah are all smiles as they sat side by side. The "American Idol" season 7 winner cradles her baby bump while her spouse holds up blue confetti — signaling the baby's male gender.

Sparks, 27, met Isaiah, 27, met at the Super Bowl last year during a charity event. They decided to go public with their relationship in July, the same month they got married.

The "Battlefield" singer shocked many fans when she revealed on Nov. 14 that she secretly tied the knot with the fitness enthusiast in mid-July. At the time, she also revealed that they are expecting their first child together, due in late spring 2018.

While the duo rarely spoke about their relationship in public, they do share sweet messages for each other and adorable photos together through social media.

"It's been really crazy because everything changes," Sparks told PEOPLE about her pregnancy. "Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it's such a great thing. We did this together!"

Now that she is settled in Los Angeles with Isaiah, the soon-to-be mom said she is embracing all the major changes in life. She mentioned about being "extremely grateful" for the good things life has brought her as well.

Before settling down with Isaiah, Sparks had gone through some high-profile break-ups. The brunette beauty dated Sage the Gemini before calling it quits in February 2016. Their relationship lasted for 10 months. Additionally, she was in a relationship with Jason Derulo for three years until their split in late 2014.