Jordin Sparks Offers Pregnancy Update, Will She Join 'American Idol' Reboot?

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California, April 7, 2016.

Jordin Sparks recently gushed over her first pregnancy.

The "No Air" singer is expecting her first baby — a boy — with husband Dana Isaiah after tying the knot in mid-July. Sparks recently spoke with Us Weekly and she offered some updates on her pregnancy.

"I haven't had any morning sickness," she said. "Things have been good, but now I have just been hit with really random headaches every once in a while and I don't know how to deal with them really because you take Tylenol."

She added, "Learning what I can and can't have has kind of been a struggle. But other than that, it's been great. I'm excited."

Meanwhile, Sparks also expressed interest in having more involvement in the "American Idol" reboot airing next year. She previously took part in the audition kickoff during the summer, an experience which she enjoyed a lot.

Given the chance, Sparks said she would be open to joining the series that launched her career. The expecting mom is also a good addition to the revival since she is one of the most memorable winners in the franchise. The show already has three judges for this season, so it's possible that she will take part as a coach for the contestants.

Isaiah and Sparks' wedding was spontaneous because it happened while they were vacationing with their friends in Hawaii. The brunette beauty said they did not set any plans at all when they decided to seal the deal.

The 27-year-old musician first met her husband, who is pursuing a career in modeling, in April. She met his family when she went to Houston, Texas during Super Bowl weekend earlier this year for her charity campaign "I'm M.A.D., Are You?" They eventually formed a close bond, with Sparks declaring she knew she would marry Isaiah in the future.