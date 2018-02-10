Joseph and Kendra Duggar Baby News: Kendra 'Had a Lot of Morning Sickness'

Facebook/DuggarFamilyOfficial A wedding day photo of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell

"Counting On" star Kendra Duggar reveals she battled morning sickness during the first months of her pregnancy with first child with husband Joseph.

In a TLC video, the soon-to-be mother shares how she had to go through a painful first phase, although it is slowly subsiding. "But other than that, it's been good," she added.

With that notorious morning sickness out of the way, the young couple is ready to start preparing for the arrival of their first child, whose gender they revealed last week in the most explosive way.

The revelation happened with the help of Joseph's older brother, John David, an Arkansas constable and part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department. With the Duggar family safely 200 yards away, John David shot the explosive tannerite, which he mixed with blue powder, so that it would explode in a puff of blue smoke, effectively revealing the baby's gender.

The couple posted a snap of the moment on Instagram, with the caption, "we are having a baby boy!"