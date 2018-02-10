Joseph and Kendra Duggar Baby News: Kendra 'Had a Lot of Morning Sickness'
"Counting On" star Kendra Duggar reveals she battled morning sickness during the first months of her pregnancy with first child with husband Joseph.
In a TLC video, the soon-to-be mother shares how she had to go through a painful first phase, although it is slowly subsiding. "But other than that, it's been good," she added.
With that notorious morning sickness out of the way, the young couple is ready to start preparing for the arrival of their first child, whose gender they revealed last week in the most explosive way.
The revelation happened with the help of Joseph's older brother, John David, an Arkansas constable and part-time officer with the Tontitown Police Department. With the Duggar family safely 200 yards away, John David shot the explosive tannerite, which he mixed with blue powder, so that it would explode in a puff of blue smoke, effectively revealing the baby's gender.
The couple posted a snap of the moment on Instagram, with the caption, "we are having a baby boy!"
Talking to Us Weekly after the announcement, Joseph and Kendra said they are so happy to know that they are having a baby boy. "Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy," the couple said. "Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!"
Now that their baby's gender is out, Kendra said she could not wait to dress him up in "little outfits" and "little bowties." The couple also plans to transform their nursery — from its current greys and whites to more touches of blue.
Joseph and Kendra announced that they are expecting back in December, just three months after they tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Catch their journey to being first-time parents as "Counting On" returns to the small screens on Monday, Feb. 26, 9 p.m. EDT, on TLC.