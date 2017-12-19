Joseph Duggar Expecting First Child With Wife Kendra

Facebook/DuggarFamilyOfficial A wedding day photo of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting their first child.

It looks like the Duggars' huge family is getting another addition as it has been revealed that Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, are currently expecting their first baby together. The newly-wed couple took to the Duggar family website on Monday to share the wonderful news through a video message.

Joseph, 22, who is the son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of "19 Kids and Counting" fame, couldn't help but express his excitement at becoming a father. "I've always dreamed of having my own family and it's really just kind of surreal that it's actually here," Joseph said. "I kind of think it's going to be a boy, but either way, I'm happy just to have a baby," he added.

While Joseph may be hoping for a boy, Kendra, 19, thinks otherwise, saying, "I think it could be a girl... You never know!" Still, the two couldn't help but indirectly shower each other with compliments as Joseph wishes for the baby to have his wife's laugh and Kendra wanting their child to be as patient like it's father.

With the news of their pregnancy, Joseph deliberately follows his other married siblings who immediately were expecting after getting married. So far, the only married Duggar child to not have a child is Jinger, who is married to former soccer player and now Texas pastor Jeremy Vuolo.

Joseph and Kendra met each other through their church and was followed by a courtship back in March. The couple then surprised their fans with their engagement as it was revealed that Joseph proposed to his now-wife during his sister, Joy-Anna's wedding.

On Sept. 8, the couple finally tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and the wedding was officiated none other by Caldwell's father who is a pastor.