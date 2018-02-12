Joseph Duggar News: Former 'Counting On' Star Returned to Rehab Facility Last Year, Sources Claim

REUTERS/Brian Frank Josh Duggar in Ames, Iowa August 9, 2014.

Josh Duggar has returned to the rehabilitation facility that helped him overcome his sex addiction.

According to reports, the disgraced Duggar son returned to the faith-based rehab facility that served as his shelter for less than a year. However, unlike the first time he entered the doors of the Reformers Unanimous in Rockford, Illinois where he had his sex addiction treated in 2015, reports claim that his return this time was for the purpose of simply reuniting with the people who are in the same situation he was once in.

It is interesting to note, though, that Duggar's return to the facility happened back in August last year, but details of the said visit only emerged online recently. Reportedly, Duggar went to the place with his wife Anna, parents Jim Bob and Michelle, as well as his brothers John-David, Josiah, and Justin.

Sources claim that Duggar and his family were treated to a music show prepared by a church member from the North Love Baptist Church. As Duggar enjoyed the reunion, he, allegedly, even bought pizza for everybody in return.

To recall, it was in 2015 when Duggar grabbed headlines after a publication reported that he had been involved in a sexual molestation cases, four of which involving his own sisters, based on unearthed police records.

As if the reported police records were not enough to put him and his family under public scrutiny and humiliation, the former "Counting On" reality TV star was later involved in another scandal: In the wake of the Ashley Madison website security breach, it was revealed that Duggar was involved in the infidelity website and even owned two accounts. This, eventually, led to Duggar's admission that he had been cheating on his wife.

Following his admission, Duggar eventually entered the rehab facility, and has maintained a smooth-sailing relationship with his wife since then.

The couple welcomed their fifth child, Mason, in September last year.