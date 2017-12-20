Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Pregnant With Their First Child

(Photo: Facebook/DuggarFamilyOfficial) A wedding day photo of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

The Duggar family will soon be welcoming a new bundle of joy.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are expecting their first baby, reports confirmed. The newlyweds announced the big news in a video posted on the Duggars' official website Monday.

"I've always dreamed of having my own family, and it's really just kind of surreal that it's actually here," said Joseph in the clip. While they have yet to confirm the sex of their new baby, Joseph said he feels "it's going to be a boy." Kendra added, "I think it could be a girl — you never know."

When it comes to attributes, Joseph shared he wants their child to get Kendra's laugh. His wife, on the other hand, hopes their baby will be "patient like Joe."

2017 has been a big year for Kendra, 19, and Joseph, 22. After being engaged for three months, the duo finally tied the knot in September in a church in Arkansas. They first met through church and started their courtship in early March.

They decided to take their relationship to the next level in May, when Joseph proposed on the same night his sister, Joy-Anna, married Austin Forsyth.

After saying "I do" in the fall, the seventh child of Jim-Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar and his spouse traveled to Greece for a romantic honeymoon. Since their journey was being documented in "Counting On," they were accompanied by the show's TV crew on their trip.

Aside from walking through popular tourist spots, they also enjoyed exciting activities during their vacation. The pair tried out "Dinner in the Sky," a breathtaking culinary experience in which a table for 22 people is lifted 164 feet above Athens as guests eat their food. Additionally, the soon-to-be parents went parasailing and paddle boarding while taking in the amazing view of Santorini.