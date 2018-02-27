Josh And Anna Duggar Updates: Source Claims Josh's Wife Feels 'Miserable'

Instagram/Anna Duggar Josh and Anna Duggar

In spite of her decision to stay married to Josh Duggar, Anna Keller Duggar still feels miserable because of her troubled husband.

A source who claimed to have knowledge about the huge family reportedly wrote on Reddit that all the Duggar members seemed happy, except for Anna due to her husband's odd habits.

"He just stares at every girl he meets like she is an object for him to do something with," the Redditor stated. "Most of the Duggar boys are very respectful and are good at keeping their eyes up — Josh never has been, and I know he was reprimanded a lot for his wandering eyes as a kid."

Josh became a subject of controversy when InTouch Weekly published an old police report in May 2015 stating that his father Jim Bob Duggar told the Arkansas State Police that he molested five young women, including four of his younger sisters.

He got himself involved in another scandal in August of the same year when his name was included in the list of Ashley Madison website subscribers. He admitted during that time that he watched online pornography and was unfaithful to his wife who was pregnant with their fourth child during the time of the controversy. But despite the admission, Anna opted to stick by his side as he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility to treat his sex addiction.

When asked about how Anna changed after the scandal, the source claimed that she no longer has the happy disposition that she used to have when she and Josh were just starting as a married couple.

"I don't know if she's unhappy about being married to Josh at this point, but I feel bad for her because wherever she goes someone asks her why she hasn't left him and she gets a lot of judgmental stares," the source also stated. "I think it would be hard to go from one of the most popular couples to the one that's kind of been shunned by the public. She only ever seems happy when she's with her kids."

Josh and Anna share five kids together at the moment.