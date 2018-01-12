Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image are Fergie and JOsh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel may have split from his wife Fergie, but they're still quite the team when it comes to raising their son.

It's been four months since it was revealed that Josh Duhamel and singer Fergie had split, thus ending their eight-year marriage. However, unlike most separations that end up with former couples on opposite ends, the same cannot be said with the 45-year-old actor and his 42-year-old sort-of-estranged wife. According to him, he still has a great relationship with Fergie, whose real name prior to marrying Duhamel is Stacy Ann Ferguson. This great relationship is definitely more evident when it comes to raising their four-year-old son, Axl.

"It's going really well," Duhamel remarked during NBCUniversal's TCA presentation. "We have a great relationship. We really do. She's a great mother," he continued.

"All we want is the best for our son, so it's a bit of a juggling act but we're both grownups who can handle a lot," Duhamel added. "And he's happy. That's the main thing," he went on to say.

It is said that during the course of their marriage, both Duhamel and Fergie had drifted apart from each other in terms of how they want to spend their future, This eventually led to the demise of their marriage.

Last September, it was revealed that the former couple had in fact split earlier in 2017 but did not make an announcement immediately in order for them to adjust. However, despite the failure of their marriage, Duhamel and Fergie do not plan to fail as parents emphasizing that their primary focus is on their son.

Thankfully, Fergie feels the same way about her estranged husband, going so far as to tell Wendy Williams that she would always love the actor.

"We forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can... We're with him all the time, we're just not with him together all the time. We try to do a once a week thing where we're all three together," Fergie explained.