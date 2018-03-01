Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby Boy Gideon; Fans Go Crazy

YouTube/ TLC

Fans of the Duggars are going crazy after the arrival of a new member to the big family. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth recently welcomed their first bundle of joy Gideon Martyn Forsyth.

Gideon Martyn is the 10th grandchild of the Duggar family after Mason Garrett Duggar, with another baby boy to follow soon. The couple took it to Instagram to announce the big news. Joy and Austin posted pictures of baby Gideon with the caption, "We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth! He was born on 02/23/18 @3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long." Fans of the family quickly congratulated the couple and marveled upon the cuteness of baby Gideon.

Joy-Anna's early prediction of a baby boy came true. Back in 2017, when the couple announced they were expecting with the help of TLC, Joy-Anna said, "I think it's a boy." Gideon will soon meet his two new cousins with Joe and Kendra Duggar expecting a baby boy and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo expecting as well.

Gideon is not the only Duggar family member making news. The mother of the household Michelle is also in the spotlight with her new hair style. Looks like Michelle is ditching her usual wavy locks and is going for a straighter look.

The family's reality television series "Counting On" just aired season 7's first episode on Feb. 26. The upcoming episodes will mostly focus on Joe and Kendra's wedding last year and Joy-Anna and Austin's honeymoon in Switzerland. There are still no updates if the show will feature some screen time for baby Gideon.

Episode 2, "Spurgeon's First Haircut," of the 7th season will air on Mar. 5. On the next episode, Joe and Kendra are in the middle of preparing for their wedding, and Jessa and Ben Seewald decide to give their son Spurgeon a haircut.