Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth Welcome First Son

YouTube/TLC Screenshot of Joy Anna and Austin Forsyth from television series "Counting On"

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have welcomed their firstborn son.

The Duggar family recently welcomed a new member of their clan. Joy-Anna and Austin had their firstborn son last Feb. 23, PEOPLE reported. The new parents have also revealed the name of their son.

"We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth. Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful," Austin shared.

The couple has also announced the birth of their son on their shared Instagram account.

They shared a photo of themselves holding and marveling at their baby boy, with the caption that revealed how healthy Gideon was.

"We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth! He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!" the post reads.

While everyone is happy for Joy-Anna and Austin for having their first child, there are rumors that the two actually broke family tradition of having a home birth with Gideon.

Popculture reports that Joy-Anna's cousin, Amy King, posted a photo of the couple to congratulate them on their first born. The photo revealed that Joy-Anna, Austin and Gideon were in the hospital.

Amy also shared another one where she was holding Gideon while sitting beside Joy-Anna on her hospital bed.

The Duggars have a long-standing tradition of giving birth at home rather than in hospitals. However, it's possible that Joy-Anna had some complications while she was giving birth to Gideon, which forced them to continue her labor in the hospital.

Joy-Anna and Austin haven't posted photos of their own in the hospital, and have yet to confirm if they did break their family tradition of home births.