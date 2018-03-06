Joy-Anna Duggar Baby News: Did She Gave Birth On The Hospital?

Facebook/countingontlc Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

The newest member of the Duggar family arrived after Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth welcomed their little one.

The Duggars made the announcement about the birth of Gideon Martyn Duggar-Forsyth on their official website, saying that Joy-Anna delivered the 10.3 lbs. baby on February 23.

"We are so thrilled for Joy and Austin! Children are a blessing from the Lord and we know that will be such great parents. We can't wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies. We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing," Joy-Anna's parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stated.

The couple revealed their plans to have a home birth through a video that was posted on TLC's website, saying that they already set up the birth pool at home. Joy-Anna also said that they already cleaned their house in preparation for their baby's arrival.

She also said that she is also open for an alternative for their home birth plans in case something came up. "Prepare for the birth and have plans, but if something doesn't go as planned then be okay with that and have another plan," she said.

But Radar Online reported that due to the photos that was shared by the family on People, the baby seemed to have been born in a hospital. This could mean that Joy-Anna's home birth plans did not push through. However, the family has yet to confirm the said reports.

Meanwhile, InTouch Weekly revealed that fans were saying that Gideon has a striking resemblance to Austin. "He looks a lot like your husband in the third picture," a follower reportedly said on Joy-Anna and Austin's Instagram post. Another follower also congratulated her for her baby's arrival, saying: "Congratulations. So happy for you guys. You and Austin are so cute together. And you make precious cute babies."