Joy-Anna Duggar Baby News: Reality Star Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional poster for the reality television show by TLC, 'Counting On,' featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth have welcomed their first child.

The happy couple shared first photos of their baby Gideon Martyn on their Instagram, where they gushed about how "blessed" they are for the arrival of the healthy little one. They revealed there that the baby weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces and was 22 inches long.

"Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful," Duggar and Forsyth said in a statement to People.

The Duggar family assured on their official website that the baby boy and the new mom are doing well. They also wrote about how thrilled they are for another addition to the continuously growing family.

"Children are a blessing from the Lord and we know that will be such great parents. We can't wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies. We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing - Jim Bob and Michelle," they wrote.

Duggar and Forsyth have always wanted to be parents and start a family even before tying the knot, something they revealed when they first announced the pregnancy back in August.

"Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life!" they wrote.

The new parents started courtship back in November 2016, and they got married three months later. Although things happened so fast, the two have known each other almost their whole lives, having met when they were still kids.

After baby Gideon Marty, more Duggar babies are on the way. Jinger Nicole is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, while Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Cadwell will be parents to a baby boy.