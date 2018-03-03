Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Baby News: Already Looks Like Austin

Facebook/countingontlc A promo poster for the reality television series "Counting On" by TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth has recently become a mom after giving birth to baby boy Gideon on Feb. 23, Friday. After giving birth, Joy-Anna did not hesitate to share the news on social media, where numerous people from the internet could not help but notice how similar Gideon's facial features are compared to those of his dad, Austin.

In the official Instagram page of Austin and Joy-Anna, fans were quick to point out how much Gideon looks like his father, despite being only a few days old. The series of four photos features Joy-Anna cradling baby Gideon along with Austin, with one of the pictures showing a quirky face made by the newborn baby.

The post was captioned "We are so blessed by the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth! He was born on 02/23/18 @ 3:39pm, weighing 10lbs. 3oz. and was 22 inches long!"

As it turns out, In Touch Weekly shares the same opinion as the followers and is convinced by multiple videos and pictures that baby Gideon does indeed look very much like his father. Austin and Joy-Anna recently gave their fans an update after the latter recovered from giving birth and allowed fans to see Gideon.

Joy-Anna stated that she and Austin are overjoyed about having a boy, especially since this is what Austin wanted, and he looks forward to bringing him to work and bond with him through "different hobbies." Meanwhile, Joy-Anna is simply excited about the fact that she had Austin's baby, and that Gideon is the product of the love that the two share together.

In other news, there are speculations that Joy-Anna did not give birth at home, which is a Duggar family tradition, and went to the hospital instead. It is possible that Joy-Anna may have experienced some complications while trying to give birth to baby Gideon, and that she and her husband have chosen not to reveal this news to the public.