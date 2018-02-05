Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Pregnancy Rumors: Email Possibly Disproves Shotgun Wedding Speculations

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional poster for the reality television show by TLC, "Counting On," featuring Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

For a while now, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has been surrounded by rumors that she and her husband, Austin, conceived their baby before they got married — which is a clear violation of the Duggar family's faith and core beliefs of conservatism. As it turns out, confirmation of these rumors may just have been accidentally leaked through an email from Joy-Anna's father-in-law.

Austin's father, Terry Forsyth, recently sent an email on behalf of the Fort Rock Family Camp, which is a place wherein devout Christians have the opportunity to talk about their own experiences about God and their faith. Additionally, Terry and his family own the camp. It can be seen in the email that Terry revealed an estimate of Joy-Anna's due date, which is two weeks after the email had been sent. If the contents of the email are true, then it can be surmised that Joy-Anna will give birth some time on or after Valentine's Day.

More importantly, the email disproves the "shotgun wedding" rumors that have been circulating since Joy-Anna and Austin announced that they were getting married. In fact, these speculations keep persisting whenever there are new photos posted on social media showing Joy-Anna's belly. Other fans and netizens even think that Joy-Anna may have already given birth, and that the Duggar family are focusing their efforts on concealing this fact. However, it is important to note that these are merely rumors, and that there is no evidence to support these claims.

The email that Terry sent mostly thanks a woman who attested to the credibility of the Camp, after it has been a recent subject of scrutiny for allegedly condoning physical means of discipline for children, such as spanking. It is important to mention that Terry himself did not leak the email, but it was posted publicly on the Facebook page "Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray."