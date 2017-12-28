Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnancy Rumors: Did Her Baby Bump Confirmed Shotgun Wedding Rumors?

Facebook/DuggarFamilyOfficial Parents-to-be Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

After sharing a rare photo of her photo bump, speculations claimed that Joy-Anna Duggar seems further along in pregnancy compared to what her family wants the public to believe.

According to RadarOnline, the host of the women's health podcast, Your V Life named Dr. Sean Henry thinks that the 20-year-old reality star could be on her 32nd week of pregnancy or so based on the photo that was released online. But the doctor has not seen her for a consultation.

The ninth child of 19 Kids and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was married to Austin Forsyth on May 27, 2017. This means that if she managed to conceive during their first night as a married couple, she would just be approximately a little over 30 weeks pregnant.

Previous speculations claimed that the couple had a shotgun wedding because they moved the date a lot earlier than expected. The couple initially announced that they will be married in October this year, but they suddenly decided to move it to May just after three months of being engaged.

Rumors also claimed that the couple broke the Duggar family's very strict dating rules against pre-marital sex, which is why they had to get married earlier than the first announced date.

The speculations were further flamed after reports pointed out that her siblings opted to share a lot of information about their pregnancies in public. This could mean that Joy-Anna and Austin wanted to keep the details of their upcoming bundle of joy a secret.

While the couple has yet to confirm the due date of their still-unborn baby, Joy-Anna previously admitted in a video clip shared by TLC that they have always wanted to have a baby. "Before we even were married, we were praying that God would give us kids and we're so thankful that he has," the reality star stated.